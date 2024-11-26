News & Insights

DUG Technology Director Increases Shareholding

November 26, 2024 — 03:19 am EST

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Francesco Sciarrone, following an acquisition of 17,369 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition increased his total holdings to 630,000 ordinary shares, reflecting a significant investment in the company. Such moves can be an indicator of the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

