DUG Technology Director Increases Shareholding

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.
DUG Technology Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Francesco Sciarrone, following an acquisition of 17,369 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition increased his total holdings to 630,000 ordinary shares, reflecting a significant investment in the company. Such moves can be an indicator of the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.
