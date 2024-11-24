DUG Technology Director Increases Shareholding

DUG Technology Ltd (AU:DUG) has released an update.

DUG Technology Ltd has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of Director Mark Puzey. His spouse, Mrs. Ingrid Puzey, acquired 10,526 ordinary shares through a placement following shareholder approval. This brings her total indirect holdings to 60,526 shares, highlighting a strategic increase in the director’s investment in the company.

