Dufry's half-year turnover jumps on strong sales recovery

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry on Tuesday reported a 146% rise in its first-half turnover, citing stronger-than-anticipated sales recovery and cost controls.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S on Tuesday reported a 146% rise in its first-half turnover, citing stronger-than-anticipated sales recovery and cost controls.

The Basel-based company posted a turnover of 2.92 billion Swiss francs ($3.06 billion) in the January-June period, compared with 1.19 billion a year earlier, though still 30% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

($1 = 0.9548 Swiss francs)

