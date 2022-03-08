Dufry's 2021 turnover rises 53%, far behind pre-pandemic levels

March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S on Tuesday posted a 52.9% rise in its full-year turnover compared with 2020, in line with its worst case scenario forecast, as global travel rebounds from the pandemic slump.

The Basel-based company reported 2021 turnover at 3.92 billion Swiss francs ($4.23 billion), 55.7% below 2019 pre-pandemic levels and only slightly higher than the 55% drop it had forecast in its more conservative scenario.

The group, which operates in 64 countries with over 2,300 shops globally, said recovery picked up in the second half of the year driven by a travel peak in the United States, Central America and Caribbean, and reopenings across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

($1 = 0.9258 Swiss francs)

