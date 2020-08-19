US Markets
HUD

Dufry to buy rest of Hudson in $311 mln deal

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Dufry has agreed to buy the rest of its Hudson Ltd unit for $7.70 per share in an agreed all-cash deal worth around $311 million that will delist Hudson from the New York Stock Exchange, the Swiss duty free group said on Wednesday.

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Dufry DUFN.S has agreed to buy the rest of its Hudson Ltd HUD.N unit for $7.70 per share in an agreed all-cash deal worth around $311 million that will delist Hudson from the New York Stock Exchange, the Swiss duty free group said on Wednesday.

"The delisting of Hudson is part of Dufry's current re-organisation and is intended to further simplify its corporate structure and align its operations to the new business environment," it said, adding a planned rights issue to fund the deal had been fully underwritten by UBS UBSG.S and Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular