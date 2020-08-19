Dufry to buy rest of Hudson in $311 mln deal

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Dufry DUFN.S has agreed to buy the rest of its Hudson Ltd HUD.N unit for $7.70 per share in an agreed all-cash deal worth around $311 million that will delist Hudson from the New York Stock Exchange, the Swiss duty free group said on Wednesday.

"The delisting of Hudson is part of Dufry's current re-organisation and is intended to further simplify its corporate structure and align its operations to the new business environment," it said, adding a planned rights issue to fund the deal had been fully underwritten by UBS UBSG.S and Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

