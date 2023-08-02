Dufry (SIX:DUFN) Price Target Increased by 8.09% to 53.80

The average one-year price target for Dufry (SIX:DUFN) has been revised to 53.80 / share. This is an increase of 8.09% from the prior estimate of 49.78 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 93.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.31% from the latest reported closing price of 43.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dufry. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 13.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUFN is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 6,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 995K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares, representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUFN by 11.00% over the last quarter.

JADDX - Fundamental All Cap Core Trust NAV holds 789K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUFN by 4.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 585K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUFN by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 493K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 16.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUFN by 19.71% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 376K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

