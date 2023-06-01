News & Insights

Dufry reaches more than 94% of Autogrill after bid

June 01, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Dufry DUFN.S has secured around 94.3% of Autogrill AGL.MI capital at the end of the exchange offer, Reuters calculations based on provisional data by Borsa Italiana showed on Thursday, paving the way for the delisting of the Italian group.

Earlier this year Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry completed the acquisition of a 50.3% stake from the Benetton family and later launched a mandatory public exchange offer for the remaining Autogrill shares.

Borsa Italiana said the take-up reached 88.9% of the shares targeted by the bid in the last day of the exchange offer.

