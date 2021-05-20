Dufry Q1 turnover plunges on travel restrictions
May 20 (Reuters) - Swiss duty free retailer Dufry DUFN.S reported on Thursday a 67% plunge in underlying first-quarter turnover to 460.3 million Swiss francs ($510 million), hit by travel restrictions to counter the pandemic.
The Basel-based company also confirmed its two cash flow scenarios for 2021 - an average monthly cash flow break-even for 2021 if turnover drops 40% and a cash burn of 40 million Swiss francs if turnover falls by 55%.
($1 = 0.9034 Swiss francs)
