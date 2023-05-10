News & Insights

Dufry posts turnover beat for the first quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

May 10, 2023 — 12:45 am EDT

May 10 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S on Wednesday reported a 113.4% jump in its first-quarter turnover, supported by its acquisition of Italian motorway caterer Autogrill.

The company, which runs shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations worldwide, posted a turnover of 2.35 billion Swiss francs ($2.64 billion) for the first quarter, up from 1.12 billion Swiss francs a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8889 Swiss francs)

