Dufry offer values Autogrill at 25-30% discount to Friday's price

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Dufry's DUFN.S takeover offer for Autogrill AGL.MI is at a discount to Friday's trading price, Dufry CEO Xavier Rossinyol said on Monday.

"If you take the share price of Dufry that was around 30 (Swiss francs) ($30.63) on Friday and you multiply that by 0.158 you will have the equivalent price we are paying for Autogrill and you will see that is roughly - at least for the first 50% - about a 25-30% discount on the trading on Friday," he told journalists on a conference call.

($1 = 0.9794 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields)

