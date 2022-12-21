Dufry concludes refinancing of its main bank credit facilities

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S has said it has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities in a statement on Wednesday.

The Switzerland-based company said a new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan.

Dufry said this has led to an extended maturity profile, with the new RCF expiring in Dec 2027 compared to the previous facilities’ maturity in Nov 2024.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.