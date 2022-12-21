Dufry concludes refinancing of its main bank credit facilities

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

December 21, 2022 — 01:05 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S has said it has successfully refinanced its main bank credit facilities in a statement on Wednesday.

The Switzerland-based company said a new EUR 2,085 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) is replacing the currently outstanding EUR 1,300 million RCF and USD 550 million Term Loan.

Dufry said this has led to an extended maturity profile, with the new RCF expiring in Dec 2027 compared to the previous facilities’ maturity in Nov 2024.

(Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.