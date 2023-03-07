Dufry annual turnover jumps as international travel rebounds

Adds dividend and context

March 7 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S on Tuesday reported 76.1% organic turnover growth, supported by recovering travel volumes as global pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The company, which runs shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations worldwide, posted turnover of 6.88 billion Swiss francs ($7.40 billion) for 2022, up from 3.92 billion francs a year earlier. However, it was still 22% below the pre-pandemic 2019 level of 8.8 billion francs.

The retailer, which operates more than 2,200 shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations worldwide, has been benefiting from a strong rebound in global travel, particularly in Europe and the U.S., after restrictions imposed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted.

Following in its 2021 footsteps, Dufry's management decided against proposing a dividend for the 2022 financial year, saying this would enable them to focus on strengthening the company’s financial position and on closing the business combination with Autogrill.

($1 = 0.9297 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anna Mackenzie and Tristan Chabba in Gdansk; Editing by Friederike Heine and Milla Nissi)

((anna.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

