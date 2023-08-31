Dufry AG - ADR (DUFRY) Price Target Increased by 23.30% to 17.65

The average one-year price target for Dufry AG - ADR (OTC:DUFRY) has been revised to 17.65 / share. This is an increase of 23.30% from the prior estimate of 14.32 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.03 to a high of 30.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 301.64% from the latest reported closing price of 4.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dufry AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUFRY is 0.02%, a decrease of 83.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.19% to 122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUFRY by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Tucker Asset Management holds 6K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares.

