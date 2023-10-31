Dufry AG - ADR (DUFRY) Price Target Increased by 15.56% to 27.84

The average one-year price target for Dufry AG - ADR (OTC:DUFRY) has been revised to 27.84 / share. This is an increase of 15.56% from the prior estimate of 24.09 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.46 to a high of 54.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 726.04% from the latest reported closing price of 3.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dufry AG - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUFRY is 0.02%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.00% to 107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUFRY by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.