Dufry AG - ADR (DUFRY) Price Target Increased by 11.04% to 14.32

The average one-year price target for Dufry AG - ADR (OTC:DUFRY) has been revised to 14.32 / share. This is an increase of 11.04% from the prior estimate of 12.89 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -0.59 to a high of 58.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 185.61% from the latest reported closing price of 5.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dufry AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUFRY is 0.02%, a decrease of 88.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.15% to 167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUFRY by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 28K shares.

Violich Capital Management holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tucker Asset Management holds 6K shares.

