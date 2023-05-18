Dufry achieves 87% of Autogrill shares as exchange offer ends

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry DUFN.S has secured Autogrill AGL.MI shares accounting for around 87% of the Italian company's capital at the end of the exchange offer, Reuters calculations based on bourse data showed on Thursday.

Borsa Italiana said that according to provisional data, the take-up in the offer for the Italian group reached 74.3% of the shares targeted by the bid.

Earlier this year Dufry completed the acquisition of a 50.3% stake from the Benetton family and later launched a mandatory public exchange offer for the remaining Autogrill shares.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing Fedderico Maccioni)

