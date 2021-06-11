Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that DPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.23, the dividend yield is 9.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DPG was $15.23, representing a -0.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.27 and a 55.41% increase over the 52 week low of $9.80.

