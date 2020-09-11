Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that DPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.95, the dividend yield is 12.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DPG was $10.95, representing a -31.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.06 and a 100.55% increase over the 52 week low of $5.46.

