Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 89th quarter that DNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.58, the dividend yield is 7.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNP was $10.58, representing a -19.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.22 and a 56.51% increase over the 52 week low of $6.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

