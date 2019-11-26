Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 77th quarter that DNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.85, the dividend yield is 6.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNP was $12.85, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.99 and a 28.5% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

