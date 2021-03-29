Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 93rd quarter that DNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.92, the dividend yield is 7.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNP was $9.92, representing a -16.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.83 and a 12.6% increase over the 52 week low of $8.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DNP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 30.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DNP at 4.69%.

