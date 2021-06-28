Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 96th quarter that DNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.65, the dividend yield is 7.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNP was $10.65, representing a -5.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.22 and a 9.57% increase over the 52 week low of $9.72.

DNP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DNP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (DNP)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (DNP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 17.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DNP at 4.2%.

