Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 90th quarter that DNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.31, the dividend yield is 7.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNP was $10.31, representing a -22.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.22 and a 52.51% increase over the 52 week low of $6.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DNP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPOL with an increase of 6.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DNP at 4.41%.

