Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Duff & Phelps Utilities Income, Inc. (DNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 78th quarter that DNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.92, the dividend yield is 6.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DNP was $12.92, representing a -0.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.99 and a 25.8% increase over the 52 week low of $10.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.