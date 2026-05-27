Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DPG)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DPG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DPG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.97 per share, with $15.1465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.58.
Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund shares are currently down about 1% on the day.
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Further DPG Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.