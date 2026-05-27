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Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DPG)

May 27, 2026 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/26, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (Symbol: DPG) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.07, payable on 6/10/26. As a percentage of DPG's recent stock price of $14.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

DPG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DPG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DPG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.97 per share, with $15.1465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.58.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further DPG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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