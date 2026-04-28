Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DPG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (Symbol: DPG) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.07, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of DPG's recent stock price of $14.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DPG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DPG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.85 per share, with $15.1465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.77.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.