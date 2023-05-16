Ducommun Shares Fall After Pricing Share Offering

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) are falling more than 14% Tuesday morning at $41.18, after the company priced its pubic offering of 2 million shares at $40 per share.

Ducommun provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries.

The company intends use the net proceeds from the offering of about $74.4 million to repay debt.

DCO has traded in the range of $38.89 - $58.28 in the last 52 weeks.

