Ducommun Rejects Revised $65 Per Share Acquisition Offer From Albion River

(RTTNews) - Ducommun Inc. (DCO), Thursday announced that its Directors has unanimously rejected an unsolicited, revised acquisition offer from Albion River LLC for $65.00 per share in cash.

The board of manufacturer of Electronic and Structural Systems said the offer was not in the best interests of the company and Ducommun shareholders.

Ducommun said in one year its market capitalization has increased 28 percent to approximately $929 million as of July 23, 2024 and expects to achieve achieve $950 to $1,000 million in net revenues, representing a 33% to 40% increase since 2022 by 2027.

