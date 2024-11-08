News & Insights

Stocks
DCO

Ducommun price target raised to $86 from $80 at Goldman Sachs

November 08, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Ducommun (DCO) to $86 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 revenue, EPS, and adjusted EBIT that was above consensus, with top-line outperformance in Electronic Systems and a solid Structural Systems margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Ducommun is taking market share in its aerospace and defense end-markets, improving price and cost and therefore expanding margins, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.