Ducommun price target raised to $86 from $80 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Ducommun (DCO) to $86 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 revenue, EPS, and adjusted EBIT that was above consensus, with top-line outperformance in Electronic Systems and a solid Structural Systems margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Ducommun is taking market share in its aerospace and defense end-markets, improving price and cost and therefore expanding margins, the firm added.
