Ducommun price target raised to $80 from $71 at Truist

Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli raised the firm’s price target on Ducommun (DCO) to $80 from $71 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results beat expectations, and although the management narrowed down its revenue outlook for the year, due largely to the Boeing (BA) strike, its margins continue to be a bright spot, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

