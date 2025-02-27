Ducommun Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Record Revenue and Growth in Key Segments

Ducommun Incorporated reports Q4 2024 revenue of $197.3 million, net income of $6.8 million, and an all-time revenue record.

Ducommun Incorporated announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, reporting a net revenue of $197.3 million, marking a 2.6% increase from the previous year. The company achieved a gross margin of 23.5%, reflecting an improvement of 180 basis points year-over-year, and net income rose by 33% to $6.8 million. Adjusted net income was recorded at $11.4 million, a 9% increase from Q4 2023, while adjusted EBITDA was up 19% to $27.3 million. Ducommun set an all-time revenue record for the second consecutive year, driven primarily by its military and space sectors, and ended the year with a backlog exceeding $1 billion, with strong growth in its defense business. Looking forward, the company remains optimistic about growth in both defense and commercial aerospace sectors, citing improvement in industry stability and production growth as key factors for future performance.

Potential Positives

Net revenue of $197.3 million for Q4 2024 represents a 2.6% increase over Q4 2023, indicating sustained growth.

Net income increased by 33% year-over-year to $6.8 million, highlighting improved profitability.

Gross margin expanded by 180 basis points year-over-year to 23.5%, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.

The company reported an all-time revenue record for the second consecutive year, with full-year revenue reaching $787 million.

Potential Negatives

Higher selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by $3.1 million, partially due to costs associated with an unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer, indicating potential instability or pressures from external interest in the company.

Net cash provided by operations decreased significantly to $18.4 million from $26.5 million year-over-year, primarily due to higher inventories and other asset increases, which may raise concerns about operational efficiency and cash flow management.

Operating income for the Structural Systems segment dropped significantly to $3.2 million, or 3.6% of revenue, from $6.6 million or 7.7% in the same quarter last year, suggesting challenges in that business area and potential issues with profitability in a key segment.

FAQ

What were Ducommun's fourth quarter revenue figures for 2024?

Ducommun reported net revenue of $197.3 million for Q4 2024, a 2.6% increase compared to Q4 2023.

How did net income change in Q4 2024?

Net income for Q4 2024 was $6.8 million, reflecting a 33% increase year-over-year.

What is Ducommun's strategic plan called?

Ducommun's strategic plan is called VISION 2027, focused on growth and productivity improvements.

How did the backlog change at the end of 2024?

Ducommun's backlog exceeded $1.0 billion, up from $993.6 million at the end of 2023.

What segments contributed to Ducommun's revenue growth?

The growth was primarily driven by the military and space segment, along with commercial aerospace markets.

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter





2024





Recap









Net revenue of $197.3 million, an increase of 2.6% over Q4 2023



Gross margin of 23.5% showed year-over-year growth of 180 bps



Net income of $6.8 million increased 33% year-over-year, or $0.45 per diluted share, or 3.4% of revenue, up 70 bps year-over-year



Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the quarter of $11.4 million which increased 9% year-over-year, or $0.75 per diluted share



Adjusted EBITDA of $27.3 million (increase of 19% year-over-year), or 13.8% of revenue, up 180 bps year-over-year











“We made excellent progress in our VISION 2027 commitments in 2024 with the bright spots being earnings, EBITDA margins and reaching 23% of revenue for Engineered Products. In addition, I am very happy to report that the Company reached an all-time revenue record for the second consecutive year in 2024. In Q4 we continued the top-line growth story for Ducommun, led by our military and space business,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Quarterly revenue exceeded $190 million for the sixth consecutive quarter and increased to approximately $197 million, resulting in another record full year revenue of $787 million. Gross margins for the quarter also grew 180 bps year-over-year to 23.5% and 350 bps for the full year to 25.1%, another all-time record. As we continued to deliver on our VISION 2027 Plan of shifting to more engineered products, executing strategic pricing initiatives and driving productivity improvements from our restructuring activities, the future for DCO and its shareholders is bright.





“Ducommun also ended the year with a strong backlog* in excess of $1.0 billion, with military and space backlog being the bright spot, up almost $100 million to $625 million from 2023. The significant backlog, especially in our military and space business, reaffirms our success with defense prime off-loading initiatives along with new business through FMS. Both should be a catalyst for continued growth in our defense business. Looking ahead to 2025, I am optimistic as well that Boeing’s progress on safety and quality control will allow them to regain stability and production growth in the second half of 2025 and into 2026, which would be great news for DCO and an inflection point for higher revenue. This along with the expected growth at Airbus, provides a strong outlook for our commercial aerospace business.





“In December 2022, we laid out our VISION 2027 Plan to investors and now at the end of year two, our financial performance shows that the Plan is working. Our margins have expanded and we have grown revenues despite significant headwinds in the commercial aerospace market. The DCO team continues to relentlessly execute on the VISION 2027 Plan.”







Fourth Quarter Results







Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $197.3 million, compared to $192.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2.6% increase year-over-year was primarily due to the following in the Company’s key end-use markets:







$5.1 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missile, electronic warfare and ground vehicle platforms, partially offset by lower rates on selected military fixed-wing aircraft platforms; and



$3.0 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft and Airbus platforms, partially offset by lower revenues from in-flight entertainment and Boeing platforms.







In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $3.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly due to the Company selectively pruning non-core business.





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This reflects higher gross profit of $4.7 million and lower interest expense of $1.8 million, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $3.1 million and higher income tax expense of $1.3 million. A portion of the higher SG&A expenses were due to the unsolicited non-binding offer to acquire all the common stock outstanding of Ducommun Incorporated.





Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.4 million, or 23.5% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $41.7 million, or 21.7% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in gross margin percentage year-over-year was primarily due to higher mix of engineered products, strategic value pricing actions and the benefits of the restructuring program.





Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $10.4 million, or 5.3% of revenue, compared to $8.9 million, or 4.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher gross profit noted above, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses also noted above. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.1 million, or 8.2% of revenue, compared to $15.9 million, or 8.3% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.





Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.6 million compared to $5.4 million in the comparable period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the benefit from the interest rate swaps which became effective on January 1, 2024, along with a lower debt balance in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $27.3 million, or 13.8% of revenue, compared to $23.0 million, or 12.0% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2023.





During the fourth quarter of 2024, the net cash provided by operations was $18.4 million compared to $26.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The lower net cash provided by operations year-over-year was primarily due to higher inventories, higher other assets, and lower contract liabilities, partially offset by lower contract assets.





* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2024 were $1,012.6 million. The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of December 31, 2024 was $1,060.8 million compared to $993.6 million as of December 31, 2023.







Business Segment Information









Electronic Systems







Electronic Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $107.0 million, compared to $106.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year was essentially flat primarily due to the following:







$6.8 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missile and electronic warfare platforms; partially offset by lower rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft platforms; partially offset by



$3.4 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower revenues from in-flight entertainment, partially offset by higher rates on large commercial aircraft and business jet platforms.







In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $3.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly due to the Company selectively pruning non-core business.





Electronic Systems operating income for the current year fourth quarter was $19.0 million, or 17.7% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million, or 9.2% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher engineered product revenues, strategic value pricing actions and the benefits of the restructuring program. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19.0 million, or 17.7% of revenue, compared to $10.9 million, or 10.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.







Structural Systems







Structural Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $90.3 million, compared to $85.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:







$6.4 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft and Airbus platforms, partially offset by lower rates on Boeing platforms; partially offset by



$1.7 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher rates on selected ground vehicle platforms.







Structural Systems operating income for the current-year fourth quarter was $3.2 million, or 3.6% of revenue, compared to $6.6 million, or 7.7% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to unfavorable product mix, higher restructuring and other one-time charges related to the shutdown of the Company’s Monrovia performance center, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume and lower inventory purchase accounting adjustments. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.3 million, or 9.2% of revenue, compared to $12.5 million, or 14.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.







Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expense







CG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.8 million, or 6.0% of total Company revenue, compared to $7.5 million, or 3.9% of total Company revenue, in the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher stock-based compensation expense of $3.6 million and higher professional services fees of $1.4 million, of which $0.7 million was related to the unsolicited non-binding offer to acquire all the common stock outstanding of Ducommun Incorporated.







Conference Call







A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer will be held today, February 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BIec772ed47ac748b795f9482ff65e7d13







Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at





Ducommun.com





.





Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation available at





Ducommun.com





.









About Ducommun Incorporated









Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit





Ducommun.com





.









Forward Looking Statements











This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company’s expectations relating to its progress towards the goals stated in its VISION 2027 strategy, expectations related to the Company’s backlog and defense prime off-loading initiatives continuing to serve as a catalyst for the growth of its defense business, and expectations relating to the growth of the Company’s commercial aerospace business and its 2025 performance. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the strength of the real estate market, the duration of any lease entered into as part of any sale-leaseback transaction, the amount of commissions owed to brokers, and applicable tax rates; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations, including but not limited to those relating to international trade; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the geographic spread, duration and severity of future pandemics, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release,





February 27, 2025





, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at







www.sec.gov







).











Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information









This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer, Guaymas fire related expenses, other fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets, insurance recoveries related to business interruption, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and backlog. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.





The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.





The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein may or may not be greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond the Company’s control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in some of the Company’s programs.







CONTACT:







Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665









[Financial Tables Follow]

















DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)









(Dollars In thousands)

































December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023











Assets























Current Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





37,139













$





42,863













Accounts receivable, net









109,716

















104,692













Contract assets









200,584

















177,686













Inventories









196,881

















199,201













Production cost of contracts









6,802

















7,778













Other current assets









16,959

















17,349













Total Current Assets









568,081

















549,569













Property and Equipment, Net









109,812

















111,379













Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets









28,611

















29,513













Goodwill









244,600

















244,600













Intangibles, Net









149,591

















166,343













Deferred Income Taxes









2,239

















641













Other Assets









23,167

















18,874















Total Assets







$





1,126,101













$





1,120,919















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity























Current Liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





75,784













$





72,265













Contract liabilities









34,445

















53,492













Accrued and other liabilities









44,214

















42,260













Operating lease liabilities









8,531

















7,873













Current portion of long-term debt









12,500

















7,813













Total Current Liabilities









175,474

















183,703













Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion









229,830

















256,961













Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities









21,284

















22,947













Deferred Income Taxes









—

















4,766













Other Long-Term Liabilities









16,983

















16,448













Total Liabilities









443,571

















484,825













Commitments and Contingencies





















Shareholders’ Equity





















Common stock









148

















146













Additional paid-in capital









217,523

















206,197













Retained earnings









453,475

















421,980













Accumulated other comprehensive income









11,384

















7,771













Total Shareholders’ Equity









682,530

















636,094















Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







$





1,126,101













$





1,120,919

























DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Quarterly Information Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended









Years Ended













December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









Net Revenues





$





197,292













$





192,231













$





786,551













$





756,992













Cost of Sales









150,885

















150,535

















589,286

















593,805













Gross Profit









46,407

















41,696

















197,265

















163,187













Selling, General and Administrative Expenses









34,112

















30,973

















138,610

















119,728













Restructuring Charges









1,896

















1,792

















6,444

















14,542













Operating Income









10,399

















8,931

















52,211

















28,917













Interest Expense









(3,617





)













(5,449





)













(15,304





)













(20,773





)









Other Income, Net









—

















290

















—

















8,235













Income Before Taxes









6,782

















3,772

















36,907

















16,379













Income Tax Expense (Benefit)









8

















(1,338





)













5,412

















451













Net Income





$





6,774













$





5,110













$





31,495













$





15,928













Earnings Per Share





































Basic earnings per share





$





0.46













$





0.35













$





2.13













$





1.16













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.45













$





0.34













$





2.10













$





1.14













Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





































Basic









14,820

















14,636

















14,774

















13,717













Diluted









15,098

















14,890

















15,013

















13,972

















































Gross Profit %









23.5





%













21.7





%













25.1





%













21.6





%









SG&A %









17.3





%













16.1





%













17.7





%













15.8





%









Operating Income %









5.3





%













4.6





%













6.6





%













3.8





%









Net Income %









3.4





%













2.7





%













4.0





%













2.1





%









Effective Tax (Benefit) Rate









0.1





%









(35.5) %













14.7





%













2.8





%





















DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES









GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

































Three Months Ended









Years Ended













December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









GAAP net income





$





6,774













$





5,110













$





31,495













$





15,928













Non-GAAP Adjustments:





































Interest expense









3,617

















5,449

















15,304

















20,773













Income tax expense (benefit)









8

















(1,338





)













5,412

















451













Depreciation









3,989

















3,781

















16,328

















15,473













Amortization









4,320

















4,369

















17,110

















17,098













Stock-based compensation expense



(1)(2)











5,083

















1,276

















17,836

















15,045













Restructuring charges



(3)











2,251

















1,917

















7,656

















14,855













Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer









738

















—

















3,145

















—













Guaymas fire related expenses









—

















—

















—

















3,896













Other fire related expenses









—

















—

















—

















477













Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets









—

















(161





)













—

















(5,724





)









Insurance recoveries related to business interruption









—

















(129





)













—

















(2,289





)









Inventory purchase accounting adjustments









524

















2,724

















2,269

















5,531













Adjusted EBITDA





$





27,304













$





22,998













$





116,555













$





101,514













Net income as a % of net revenues









3.4





%













2.7





%













4.0





%













2.1





%









Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues









13.8





%













12.0





%













14.8





%













13.4





%













































































(1) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included $0.9 million and $3.7 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included less than $0.1 million and $2.7 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.





(2) Each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.





(3) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included $0.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively, of restructuring charges that were recorded as cost of sales. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of restructuring charges that were recorded as cost of sales.

















DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES









BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

































Three Months Ended









Years Ended













%





Change









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









% of Net Revenues





2024









% of Net Revenues





2023









%





Change









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









% of Net Revenues





2024









% of Net Revenues





2023











Net Revenues























































































Electronic Systems





0.3





%









$





106,972













$





106,679













54.2





%









55.5





%









0.3





%









$





431,363













$





430,136













54.8





%









56.8





%









Structural Systems





5.6





%













90,320

















85,552













45.8





%









44.5





%









8.7





%













355,188

















326,856













45.2





%









43.2





%









Total Net Revenues





2.6





%









$





197,292













$





192,231













100.0





%









100.0





%









3.9





%









$





786,551













$





756,992













100.0





%









100.0





%











Segment Operating Income























































































Electronic Systems













$





18,981













$





9,837













17.7





%









9.2





%

















$





73,666













$





42,086













17.1





%









9.8





%









Structural Systems

















3,248

















6,587













3.6





%









7.7





%





















24,964

















23,460













7.0





%









7.2





%

























22,229

















16,424









































98,630

















65,546





























Corporate General and Administrative Expenses



(1)



















(11,830





)













(7,493





)









(6.0)





%









(3.9)





%





















(46,419





)













(36,629





)









(5.9)





%









(4.8)





%









Total Operating Income













$





10,399













$





8,931













5.3





%









4.6





%

















$





52,211













$





28,917













6.6





%









3.8





%











Adjusted EBITDA























































































Electronic Systems





















































































Operating Income













$





18,981













$





9,837





































$





73,666













$





42,086





























Other Income

















—

















—









































—

















222





























Depreciation and Amortization

















3,586

















3,650









































14,455

















14,276





























Stock-Based Compensation Expense

















110

















141









































351

















462





























Restructuring (Credits) Charges

















(385





)













673









































177

















6,412













































22,292

















14,301













20.8





%









13.4





%





















88,649

















63,458













20.6





%









14.8





%









Structural Systems





















































































Operating Income

















3,248

















6,587









































24,964

















23,460





























Depreciation and Amortization

















4,638

















4,441









































18,696

















18,060





























Stock-Based Compensation Expense

















114

















128









































375

















387





























Restructuring Charges

















2,636

















1,221









































7,479

















8,334





























Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments

















524

















2,724









































2,269

















5,531





























Guaymas Fire Related Expenses

















—

















—









































—

















3,896





























Other Fire Related Expenses

















—

















—









































—

















477













































11,160

















15,101













12.4





%









17.7





%





















53,783

















60,145













15.1





%









18.4





%









Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1)





















































































Operating loss

















(11,830





)













(7,493





)





































(46,419





)













(36,629





)

























Depreciation and Amortization

















85

















59









































287

















235





























Stock-Based Compensation Expense

















4,859

















1,007









































17,110

















14,196





























Restructuring Charges

















—

















23









































—

















109





























Professional Fees related to Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Offer

















738

















—









































3,145

















—













































(6,148





)













(6,404





)





































(25,877





)













(22,089





)

























Adjusted EBITDA













$





27,304













$





22,998













13.8





%









12.0





%

















$





116,555













$





101,514













14.8





%









13.4





%































































































Capital Expenditures























































































Electronic Systems













$





1,958













$





1,255





































$





4,908













$





6,007





























Structural Systems

















2,109

















2,084









































6,281

















13,127





























Corporate Administration

















196

















—









































3,220

















—





























Total Capital Expenditures













$





4,263













$





3,339





































$





14,409













$





19,134

















































































































































(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.





















DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES









GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

































Three Months Ended









Years Ended











GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income







December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









%





of Net Revenues





2024









%





of Net Revenues





2023









December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









%





of Net Revenues





2024









%





of Net Revenues





2023









GAAP Operating income





$





10,399













$





8,931





























$





52,211













$





28,917

































































































GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems





$





18,981













$





9,837





























$





73,666













$





42,086





























Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems:





































































Other income









—

















—

































—

















222





























Restructuring (credits) charges









(385





)













673

































177

















6,412





























Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









373

















373

































1,493

















1,493





























Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems









(12





)













1,046

































1,670

















8,127





























Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems









18,969

















10,883













17.7





%









10.2





%













75,336

















50,213













17.5





%









11.7





%













































































GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems









3,248

















6,587

































24,964

















23,460





























Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems:





































































Restructuring charges









2,636

















1,221

































7,479

















8,334





























Inventory purchase accounting adjustments









524

















2,724

































2,269

















5,531





























Guaymas fire related expenses









—

















—

































—

















3,896





























Other fire related expenses









—

















—

































—

















477





























Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









1,859

















1,922

































7,437

















6,795





























Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems









5,019

















5,867

































17,185

















25,033





























Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems









8,267

















12,454













9.2





%









14.6





%













42,149

















48,493













11.9





%









14.8





%













































































GAAP Operating loss - Corporate









(11,830





)













(7,493





)





























(46,419





)













(36,629





)

























Adjustments to GAAP operating loss - Corporate:





































































Restructuring charges









—

















23

































—

















109





























Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer









738

















—

































3,145

















—





























Total adjustments to GAAP operating loss - Corporate









738

















23

































3,145

















109





























Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate









(11,092





)













(7,470





)





























(43,274





)













(36,520





)

























Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income









5,745

















6,936

































22,000

















33,269





























Non-GAAP adjusted operating income





$





16,144













$





15,867













8.2





%









8.3





%









$





74,211













$





62,186













9.4





%









8.2





%





















DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES









GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended









Years Ended











GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income







December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









GAAP net income





$





6,774













$





5,110













$





31,495













$





15,928













Adjustments to GAAP net income:





































Restructuring charges









2,251

















1,917

















7,656

















14,855













Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer









738

















—

















3,145

















—













Guaymas fire related expenses









—

















—

















—

















3,896













Other fire related expenses









—

















—

















—

















477













Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets









—

















(161





)













—

















(5,724





)









Insurance recoveries related to business interruption









—

















(129





)













—

















(2,289





)









Inventory purchase accounting adjustments









524

















2,724

















2,269

















5,531













Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









2,232

















2,295

















8,930

















8,288













Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes









5,745

















6,646

















22,000

















25,034













Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments



(1)







$





(1,149





)









$





(1,329





)









$





(4,400





)









$





(5,006





)









Non-GAAP adjusted net income





$





11,370













$





10,427













$





49,095













$





35,956





























Three Months Ended









Years Ended











GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share







December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)





$





0.45













$





0.34













$





2.10













$





1.14













Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS:





































Restructuring charges









0.15

















0.13

















0.51

















1.06













Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer









0.05

















—

















0.21

















—













Guaymas fire related expenses









—

















—

















—

















0.28













Other fire related expenses









—

















—

















—

















0.03













Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets









—

















(0.01





)













—

















(0.41





)









Insurance recoveries related to business interruption









—

















(0.01





)













—

















(0.16





)









Inventory purchase accounting adjustments









0.03

















0.18

















0.15

















0.40













Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









0.15

















0.16

















0.59

















0.59













Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes









0.38

















0.45

















1.46

















1.79













Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments



(1)







$





(0.08





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.29





)









$





(0.36





)









Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS





$





0.75













$





0.70













$





3.27













$





2.57

















































Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS









15,098

















14,890

















15,013

















13,972

















































































(1) Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for both 2024 and 2023 adjustments.

















DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES









NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)

























(In thousands)













December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023













Consolidated Ducommun

























Military and space





$





624,785













$





527,143













Commercial aerospace









415,905

















429,494













Industrial









20,129

















36,931













Total





$





1,060,819













$





993,568

















Electronic Systems

























Military and space





$





459,546













$





397,681













Commercial aerospace









76,291

















87,994













Industrial









20,129

















36,931













Total





$





555,966













$





522,606

















Structural Systems

























Military and space





$





165,239













$





129,462













Commercial aerospace









339,614

















341,500













Total





$





504,853













$





470,962

















































* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2024 were $1,012.6 million. The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of December 31, 2024 was $1,060.8 million compared to $993.6 million as of December 31, 2023.



