Ducommun Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Record Gross Margins

Ducommun reported $194.1 million in revenue, with net income increasing 53% to $10.5 million for Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Ducommun Incorporated announced its first-quarter results for 2025, showing a net revenue of $194.1 million, a 2% increase from Q1 2024, and a 53% rise in net income to $10.5 million. The company's gross margin reached a record 26.6%, an improvement of 200 basis points year-over-year, alongside an adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million, reflecting a 13% growth. The growth in revenue was primarily driven by strong demand in the military and space sectors, which offset a decline in the commercial aerospace segment due to lower production rates for the Boeing 737 MAX and in-flight entertainment products. Ducommun's CEO emphasized the positive start to 2025, aligning with their VISION 2027 goals while indicating a stable outlook amid potential tariff impacts. The company also reported increased operating income and managed to return to positive cash flow from operations, marking a significant improvement compared to the previous year.

Potential Positives

Net income for Q1 2025 increased by 53% year-over-year, demonstrating significant profit growth and operational efficiency.

Gross margin reached a record high of 26.6%, up 200 basis points from the previous year, indicating improved profitability and cost management.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 13% year-over-year to $30.9 million, reflecting strong operational performance and alignment with the company's growth strategy.

The company reported strong demand in its defense business, particularly in missiles, electronic warfare, and military platforms, which supports its long-term growth outlook.

Potential Negatives

Net revenue growth of only 2% may indicate underlying weaknesses in key markets, particularly with a reported decrease in revenue from commercial aerospace, specifically related to Boeing 737 MAX and in-flight entertainment products.

Corporate general and administrative expenses increased significantly by $2.7 million year-over-year, raising concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

The decrease in backlog for military and space contracts may signal potential future revenue challenges, as backlog is an important indicator of upcoming sales performance.

FAQ

What are Ducommun's first quarter 2025 financial results?

Ducommun reported net revenue of $194.1 million, a 2% increase from Q1 2024, and net income of $10.5 million.

How does Ducommun's gross margin compare to last year?

Ducommun achieved a gross margin of 26.6%, an increase of 200 basis points from 24.6% in the prior year.

What drove revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025?

Revenue growth was driven by strong demand in defense, including higher sales of missiles and military radar systems.

How are tariffs affecting Ducommun's financial outlook?

Ducommun does not expect tariffs to significantly impact its financial outlook, given its U.S. manufacturing base and limited exposure to China.

What is Ducommun's VISION 2027 strategy?

Ducommun's VISION 2027 strategy aims for 18% Adjusted EBITDA, with Q1 2025 results indicating progress toward this goal.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DCO Insider Trading Activity

$DCO insiders have traded $DCO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C DUCOMMUN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $DCO stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COSTA MESA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its first quarter ended March 29, 2025.







First





Quarter 2025 Recap









Net revenue was $194.1 million, an increase of 2% over Q1 2024



Net revenue was $194.1 million, an increase of 2% over Q1 2024



Net income of $10.5 million (increase of 53% year-over-year), or $0.69 per diluted share, or 5.4% of revenue, up 180 bps year-over-year



Net income of $10.5 million (increase of 53% year-over-year), or $0.69 per diluted share, or 5.4% of revenue, up 180 bps year-over-year



Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $12.6 million (increase of 21% year-over-year), or $0.83 per diluted share



Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $12.6 million (increase of 21% year-over-year), or $0.83 per diluted share



Gross margin of 26.6%, year-over-year growth of 200 bps



Gross margin of 26.6%, year-over-year growth of 200 bps



Adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million (increase of 13% year-over-year), or 15.9% of revenue, up 150 bps year-over-year











“An excellent start to 2025 for Ducommun as we continue to make good progress towards our VISION 2027 goals with record gross margins during the quarter along with strong Adjusted EBITDA margins. Net revenue grew 2% to $194.1 million driven by strength in our defense business which helped us overcome the anticipated weakness in commercial aerospace production rates along with destocking,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Defense in Q1 saw strong demand for select missiles, electronic warfare, military radar and military rotary-wing aircraft platforms along with new programs such as the Next Generation Jammer and AMRAAM ramping up. This did offset weaker demand on Boeing 737 MAX and commercial in-flight entertainment products.





“The Company also returned to normalized gross margin growth, expanding 200 bps year-over-year from 24.6% to 26.6%, a new quarterly record, which is an outstanding achievement. Adjusted EBITDA margins as well exceeded $30 million for the second time, expanding 150 bps year-over-year from 14.4% to 15.9%. The Adjusted EBITDA margins in Q1 again, reaffirms our current strategy and keeps Ducommun on track to meet the VISION 2027 financial goal of 18% Adjusted EBITDA.





“We continue to monitor the tariff environment on a real time basis but do not currently expect it to have a significant impact on our financial outlook. We are largely a U.S. manufacturer with U.S. workers and our domestic facilities generate more than 95% of Ducommun’s revenue. The other good news is we have limited supply chain exposure to China and are putting in plans to largely mitigate any raw materials tariff exposures through either duty exemptions on military products or by passing through to our customers under the terms of our contracts.





“In December 2022, we laid out our VISION 2027 Plan to investors and as we begin year three of the Plan in 2025, we are well positioned for another strong year towards the goals.”







First





Quarter Results







Net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $194.1 million compared to $190.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:







$14.6 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missile, electronic warfare, radar, and rotary-wing platforms; partially offset by



$14.6 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missile, electronic warfare, radar, and rotary-wing platforms; partially offset by



$8.2 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower revenues from Boeing 737 MAX and in-flight entertainment products, and lower rates on rotary-wing aircraft platforms.







In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to the Company’s selective pruning of non-core business.





Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $10.5 million, or 5.4% of revenue, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or 3.6% revenue, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. This reflects higher gross profit of $4.7 million and lower restructuring charges of $0.9 million, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $1.6 million.





Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $51.6 million, or 26.6% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $46.9 million, or 24.6% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue year-over-year was primarily due to favorable product mix and higher manufacturing volume.





Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.6 million, or 8.5% of revenue, compared to $12.6 million, or 6.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $4.0 million was primarily due to higher gross profit and lower restructuring charges, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $19.2 million, or 9.9% of revenue, compared to $17.1 million, or 9.0% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher GAAP operating income, partially offset by lower add backs of restructuring charges and inventory purchase accounting adjustments.





Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $30.9 million, or 15.9% of revenue, compared to $27.4 million, or 14.4% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2024.





Interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.3 million compared to $3.9 million in the comparable period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due lower interest rates along with a lower debt balance.





During the first quarter of 2025, the net cash provided by operations was $0.8 million compared to net cash used in operations of $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2024. The higher net cash provided by operations during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a smaller increase in contract assets, smaller increase in inventories, and higher net income, partially offset by higher accounts receivable and a smaller increase in accounts payable.







Business Segment Information









Electronic Systems







Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $109.7 million, compared to $107.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following in the Company's key end-use markets:







$12.3 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on electronic warfare and selected missiles and radar platforms; partially offset by



$12.3 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on electronic warfare and selected missiles and radar platforms; partially offset by



$7.0 million lower revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower in-flight entertainment revenues and lower rates on large aircraft platforms.







In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $3.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to the Company’s selective pruning of non-core business.





Electronic Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $18.1 million, or 16.5% of revenue, compared to $19.0 million, or 17.6% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2024. The year-over-year decrease of $0.8 million was primarily due to lower manufacturing volume and higher other manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable product mix. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $18.6 million, or 16.9% of revenue, compared to $19.8 million, or 18.4% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.







Structural Systems







Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $84.4 million, compared to $83.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:







$2.3 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft platforms; partially offset by



$2.3 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by lower rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft platforms; partially offset by



$1.3 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower revenues from Boeing 737 MAX and lower rates on rotary-wing aircraft platforms.







Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 was $10.4 million, or 12.3% of revenue, compared to $2.9 million, or 3.4% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2024. The year-over-year increase of $7.5 million was primarily due to higher manufacturing volume, favorable product mix, and lower other manufacturing costs. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $12.6 million, or 14.9% of revenue, compared to $6.5 million, or 7.8% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.







Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses







CG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $11.9 million, or 6.1% of total Company revenue, compared to $9.2 million, or 4.8% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs of $1.7 million and higher other corporate expenses of $0.9 million.







Conference Call







A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman B. Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer will be held today, May 6, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following registration link:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb00f26d7d4184a3a9f208e19f2f8750b









Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using the link above. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at



Ducommun.com



.





Additional information regarding Ducommun's results can be found in the Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation available at



Ducommun.com



.









About Ducommun Incorporated









Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit



Ducommun.com



.









Forward Looking Statements











This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company's VISION 2027 Strategy and its progress towards the goals stated therein, as well as expectations relating to the impact of tariffs on the Company's financial outlook. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the strength of the real estate market, the duration of any lease entered into as part of any sale-leaseback transaction, the amount of commissions owed to brokers, and applicable tax rates; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the possibility of labor disruptions adversely affecting our business; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release,





May 6, 2025





, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at





www.sec.gov





).











Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information









This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), including as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, and backlog. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.





The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.





The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein may or may not be greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond the Company’s control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in some of the Company’s programs.







CONTACT:







Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665





[Financial Tables Follow]

















DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands)

























March 29,





2025









December 31,





2024











Assets



























Current Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





30,732













$





37,139













Accounts receivable, net













119,154

















109,716













Contract assets













210,897

















200,584













Inventories













197,414

















196,881













Production cost of contracts













6,699

















6,802













Other current assets













13,641

















16,959













Total Current Assets













578,537

















568,081













Property and Equipment, Net













109,075

















109,812













Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets













26,423

















28,611













Goodwill













244,600

















244,600













Intangibles, Net













145,403

















149,591













Deferred income taxes













4,245

















2,239













Other Assets













20,332

















23,167















Total Assets











$





1,128,615













$





1,126,101















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



























Current Liabilities

























Accounts payable









$





80,290













$





75,784













Contract liabilities













37,496

















34,445













Accrued and other liabilities













34,365

















44,214













Operating lease liabilities













8,721

















8,531













Current portion of long-term debt













12,500

















12,500













Total Current Liabilities













173,372

















175,474













Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion













229,920

















229,830













Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities













19,103

















21,284













Other Long-Term Liabilities













13,213

















16,983













Total Liabilities













435,608

















443,571













Commitments and Contingencies

























Shareholders’ Equity

























Common Stock













149

















148













Additional Paid-In Capital













219,842

















217,523













Retained Earnings













463,986

















453,475













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income













9,030

















11,384













Total Shareholders’ Equity













693,007

















682,530















Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity











$





1,128,615













$





1,126,101









































DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

















March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









Net Revenues









$





194,114













$





190,847













Cost of Sales













142,517

















143,904













Gross Profit













51,597

















46,943













Selling, General and Administrative Expenses













34,594

















32,951













Restructuring Charges













426

















1,370













Operating Income













16,577

















12,622













Interest Expense













(3,263





)













(3,883





)









Income Before Taxes













13,314

















8,739













Income Tax Expense













2,803

















1,890













Net Income









$





10,511













$





6,849













Earnings Per Share

























Basic earnings per share









$





0.71













$





0.47













Diluted earnings per share









$





0.69













$





0.46













Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding

























Basic













14,856

















14,694













Diluted













15,177

















14,937





































Gross Profit %













26.6





%













24.6





%









SG&A %













17.9





%













17.3





%









Operating Income %













8.5





%













6.6





%









Net Income %













5.4





%













3.6





%









Effective Tax Rate













21.1





%













21.6





%





































































DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION





(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

















March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









GAAP net income









$





10,511













$





6,849













Non-GAAP Adjustments:

























Interest expense













3,263

















3,883













Income tax expense













2,803

















1,890













Depreciation













4,277

















4,016













Amortization













4,307

















4,337













Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















5,347

















4,258













Restructuring charges













426

















1,370













Inventory purchase accounting adjustments













—

















791













Adjusted EBITDA









$





30,934













$





27,394













Net income as a % of net revenues













5.4





%













3.6





%









Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues













15.9





%













14.4





%





















(1)









The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 included $0.8 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 each included less than $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.













































DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE





(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

















%





Change









March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









%





of Net





Revenues





2025









%





of Net





Revenues





2024











Net Revenues



















































Electronic Systems









2.1





%









$





109,746













$





107,539













56.5





%









56.3





%









Structural Systems









1.3





%













84,368

















83,308













43.5





%









43.7





%









Total Net Revenues









1.7





%









$





194,114













$





190,847













100.0





%









100.0





%











Segment Operating Income



















































Electronic Systems

















$





18,131













$





18,969













16.5





%









17.6





%









Structural Systems





















10,384

















2,868













12.3





%









3.4





%





























28,515

















21,837





























Corporate General and Administrative Expenses



(1)























(11,938





)













(9,215





)









(6.1





)%









(4.8





)%









Total Operating Income

















$





16,577













$





12,622













8.5





%









6.6





%











Adjusted EBITDA



















































Electronic Systems

















































Operating Income

















$





18,131













$





18,969





























Depreciation and Amortization





















3,566

















3,632





























Stock-Based Compensation Expense



(2)























77

















80





























Restructuring Charges





















90

















459

















































21,864

















23,140













19.9





%









21.5





%









Structural Systems

















































Operating Income





















10,384

















2,868





























Depreciation and Amortization





















4,916

















4,662





























Stock-Based Compensation Expense



(3)























179

















86





























Restructuring Charges





















336

















911





























Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments





















—

















791

















































15,815

















9,318













18.7





%









11.2





%









Corporate General and Administrative Expenses



(1)



















































Operating loss





















(11,938





)













(9,215





)

























Depreciation and Amortization





















102

















59





























Stock-Based Compensation Expense



(4)























5,091

















4,092

















































(6,745





)













(5,064





)

























Adjusted EBITDA

















$





30,934













$





27,394













15.9





%









14.4





%











Capital Expenditures



















































Electronic Systems

















$





2,265













$





796





























Structural Systems





















2,114

















1,524





























Corporate Administration





















13

















2,425





























Total Capital Expenditures

















$





4,392













$





4,745









































(1)









Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.









(2)









The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 each included less than $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.









(3)









The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 included less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.









(4)









The three months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024 included $0.8 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.













































DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION





(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended











GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income











March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









%





of Net





Revenues





2025









%





of Net





Revenues





2024









GAAP operating income









$





16,577













$





12,622





































































GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems









$





18,131













$





18,969





























Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems:









































Restructuring charges













90

















459





























Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets













373

















373





























Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems













463

















832





























Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems













18,594

















19,801













16.9





%









18.4





%

















































GAAP operating income - Structural Systems













10,384

















2,868





























Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems:









































Restructuring charges













336

















911





























Inventory purchase accounting adjustments













—

















791





























Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets













1,859

















1,934





























Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems













2,195

















3,636





























Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems













12,579

















6,504













14.9





%









7.8





%

















































GAAP operating loss - Corporate













(11,938





)













(9,215





)

























Adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate









































Total adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate













—

















—





























Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate













(11,938





)













(9,215





)

























Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income













2,658

















4,468





























Non-GAAP adjusted operating income









$





19,235













$





17,090













9.9





%









9.0





%





































DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION





(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended











GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income











March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









GAAP net income









$





10,511













$





6,849













Adjustments to GAAP net income:

























Restructuring charges













426

















1,370













Inventory purchase accounting adjustments













—

















791













Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets













2,232

















2,307













Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes













2,658

















4,468













Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments



(1)















(532





)













(894





)









Non-GAAP adjusted net income









$





12,637













$





10,423









































Three Months Ended











GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share











March 29,





2025









March 30,





2024









GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”)









$





0.69













$





0.46













Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS:

























Restructuring charges













0.03

















0.09













Inventory purchase accounting adjustments













—

















0.05













Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets













0.15

















0.16













Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes













0.18

















0.30













Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments



(1)















(0.04





)













(0.06





)









Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS









$





0.83













$





0.70





































Shares used for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS













15,177

















14,937





























(1)









Effective tax rate of 20.0% used for both 2025 and 2024 adjustments.





























DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES





NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT





(Unaudited)





(Dollars in thousands)

























March 29,





2025









December 31,





2024













Consolidated Ducommun





























Military and space









$





619,701













$





624,785













Commercial aerospace













411,059

















415,905













Industrial













22,805

















20,129













Total









$





1,053,565













$





1,060,819

















Electronic Systems





























Military and space









$





451,366













$





459,546













Commercial aerospace













92,165

















76,291













Industrial













22,805

















20,129













Total









$





566,336













$





555,966

















Structural Systems





























Military and space









$





168,335













$





165,239













Commercial aerospace













318,894

















339,614













Total









$





487,229













$





504,853





















* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of March 29, 2025 were $986.0 million. The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of March 29, 2025 was $1,053.6 million compared to $1,060.8 million as of December 31, 2024.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.