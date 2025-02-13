Ducommun Incorporated Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Ducommun Incorporated will release 2024 Q4 financial results on February 27, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. PT.

$DCO Insider Trading Activity

$DCO insiders have traded $DCO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN G OSWALD (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $79,583

ROBERT C DUCOMMUN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,500

JERRY L REDONDO (S.V.P., Elec. & Struc. Systems) sold 770 shares for an estimated $49,434

$DCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $DCO stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company's 2024 fourth quarter financial results on February 27, 2025, prior to the stock market opening. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a call that day at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these results.





To access the conference call, please pre-register using this registration



link



. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this



link



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com.







About Ducommun Incorporated







Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com







CONTACTS:







Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665



