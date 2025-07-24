Ducommun Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Ducommun will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call with executives.

Ducommun Incorporated announced that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 on August 7, 2025, before the stock market opens. The company's chairman, president, and CEO, Stephen G. Oswald, along with CFO Suman Mookerji, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. PT to discuss the results. Participants need to pre-register to access the call and will receive dial-in details upon registration. The call, expected to last about 45 minutes, will also include a Q&A session. A live webcast of the event will be available, and a replay will be posted on the company's website. Ducommun provides manufacturing solutions primarily to aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors, focusing on electronic and structural systems.

Potential Positives

Ducommun plans to release its 2025 second quarter financial results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call with the CEO and CFO highlights the company's commitment to engaging with investors and analysts, which could strengthen investor confidence.

The availability of a live webcast and replay reinforces Ducommun's dedication to accessibility and keeping stakeholders informed about its performance and strategies.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Ducommun release its 2025 second quarter financial results?

Ducommun plans to release its 2025 second quarter financial results on August 7, 2025, prior to the stock market opening.

Who will host the financial results conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Stephen G. Oswald and Suman Mookerji, the company's chairman and CEO, and CFO, respectively.

What time is the Ducommun financial results call scheduled?

The financial results call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the Ducommun conference call?

You can access the conference call by pre-registering through the provided registration link to receive dial-in details.

Will there be a replay of the financial results webcast?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website after the event.

$DCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $DCO stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DCO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

$DCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DCO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $190.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $94.0 on 06/23/2025

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company's 2025 second quarter financial results on August 7, 2025, prior to the stock market opening. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a call that day at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these results.





To access the conference call, please pre-register using this registration



link



. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this



link



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com.







About Ducommun Incorporated







Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com







CONTACTS:







Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665



