DUCOMMUN Earnings Results: $DCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

DUCOMMUN ($DCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, missing estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $197,290,000, missing estimates of $197,533,578 by $-243,578.
DUCOMMUN Insider Trading Activity
DUCOMMUN insiders have traded $DCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN G OSWALD (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $79,583
- ROBERT C DUCOMMUN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,500
DUCOMMUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of DUCOMMUN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP removed 363,729 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,154,988
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 220,188 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,017,168
- GIBSON CAPITAL, LLC added 106,229 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,762,538
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 103,570 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,593,266
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 95,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,092,262
- ORCHARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 92,012 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,857,483
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 80,210 shares (+594.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,106,168
DUCOMMUN Government Contracts
We have seen $3,554,216 of award payments to $DCO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511027452!CABLE ASSEMBLY,POWER,ELECTRIC: $1,307,172
- SEPA IEM/MMM TACTICL EHF: $536,250
- 8510944573!CABLE ASSEMBLY,POWE: $427,500
- 8510891294!WIRING HARNESS,BRAN: $278,400
- 8510842114!WIRING HARNESS,BRAN: $226,450
