DUCOMMUN Earnings Results: $DCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

DUCOMMUN ($DCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.75 per share, missing estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $197,290,000, missing estimates of $197,533,578 by $-243,578.

DUCOMMUN Insider Trading Activity

DUCOMMUN insiders have traded $DCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN G OSWALD (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $79,583

ROBERT C DUCOMMUN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $69,500

DUCOMMUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of DUCOMMUN stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DUCOMMUN Government Contracts

We have seen $3,554,216 of award payments to $DCO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

