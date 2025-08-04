Is Ducommun (DCO) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ducommun (DCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ducommun is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 58 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ducommun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCO's full-year earnings has moved 12% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, DCO has gained about 40.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 26.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Ducommun is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is GE Aerospace (GE). The stock has returned 61.5% year-to-date.

In GE Aerospace's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Ducommun belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.6% so far this year, so DCO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GE Aerospace, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved +27% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ducommun and GE Aerospace as they could maintain their solid performance.

