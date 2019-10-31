Ducommun (DCO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Ducommun (NYSE: DCO)

Q3 2019 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Ducommun third-quarter earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Witty, the moderator.

You may begin.

Chris Witty -- Investor Relations

Thank you, and welcome to Ducommun's 2019 third-quarter conference call. With me today are Steve Oswald, chairman president, and CEO; and Chris Wampler, vice president, interim chief financial officer, and treasurer, controller, and chief accounting officer. I'm going to make or discuss certain limitations to any forward-looking statements regarding future events, projections, or performance that we may make during the prepared remarks or the question-and-answer session that follows. Certain statements today that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations, and financial projections, are forward-looking statements under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are therefore prospective.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, estimates of future operating results are based on the company's current business, which is subject to change. Particular risks facing Ducommun include, among others, the cyclicality of our end-use markets, the level of U.S.

10 stocks we like better than Ducommun

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ducommun wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

government defense spending, legal and regulatory risks, management changes, the costs of expansion and acquisitions, and competition. These risks and others are described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and our forward-looking statements are subject to those risks. Statements made during this call are only as of the time made, and we do not intend to update any statements made in this presentation except if and as required by regulatory authority. This call also includes non-GAAP financial measures.

Please refer to our filings with the SEC for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures referenced on this call to the most similar GAAP measures. We filed our Form 10-Q With the SEC today, and you will find a link to all our filing on the company's website under the Investor Relations tab. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Steve Oswald for a review of the operating results.

Steve?

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Thank you, Chris, and thanks to everyone for joining us today for our third-quarter conference call. As usual, I'll begin by providing an update on recent developments at the company. Afterwards, Chris Wampler will review our financials in detail.

As mentioned in the press release this afternoon, I'm very happy with our third-quarter results and continued strong performance of the company, now having as well five straight quarters of double-digit revenue increases averaging 15%, with over 85% of the gains organic. Ducommun's revenue for the third quarter also grew at 13% year over year to 181 million driven by increased shipments on large, narrow-body aircraft platforms, including the Boeing 737 Max, and the Airbus A320 family, and our defense businesses. Ducommun commercial fixed-wing business grew in aggregate over 26% versus last year, underscoring our position to both Boeing and Airbus where we provide important content. On the Max, we've continued to ship in support of the monthly rate of 42 for Boeing and 52 for Spirit.

We currently see no change in the current build schedule. And as stated in the past, the Boeing reduction is not material to Ducommun. We also continue to work closely with them and currently have the manufacturing capacity and ability to support the ramp-up of any increase in the build schedule in the future. As you know, we are also broadly diversified across numerous commercial platforms, including now Airbus.

Our business with them again posted strong gains year over year. We now have a long runway of opportunity ahead of us. Gulfstream is also growing another bright spot in the quarter with the production increases on the G series aircraft. Our defense business had an excellent quarter as well with a 13% increase in revenue.

Ducommun had strong performance on many of its key missile programs, aircraft platforms such as the F-35 and the Apache helicopter. We remain confident in continued growth in this important segment, which provides a great balance to the overall company, combined with our commercial aerospace business. We also ended the quarter with a backlog of 835 million near-record levels with a healthy balance of both commercial and military orders. The strength of our backlog certainly underscores the diversity of our product offerings and the long-term demand for the platforms we serve.

Another highlight in the quarter was continued strong margin expansion, with gross margins rising 170 basis points year over year to 21.2%, compared to 19.5% in the third quarter of 2018. Ducommun's operating margin also expanded 160 basis points or 8.1% versus an adjusted 6.5% last year. That's excluding restructuring charges and inventory purchase accounting adjustments. This performance was driven by our structure segment where operating margins expanded to 14.2% due to improved operating leverage, successful implementation of our performance center strategy, Ducommun's operating system, and pricing discipline.

We also posted a strong increase of 31% of adjusted EBITDA to nearly 24 million for the quarter over the comparable period in 2018. I'm obviously thrilled by the many meaningful accomplishments of our team and the company's overall operating results as I will finish up my third year at Ducommun in January. After the quarter ended, we also announced the acquisition of Nobles Worldwide, a global leader in the design and support of ammunition handling systems. This company has been in business for over 70 years, supply advanced tactical products for a variety of aircraft, naval vessels, and military vehicles in the U.S.

and overseas. It's a great fit for Ducommun's business platform, opening new market opportunities with aftermarket support. In addition, roughly 43% of the revenue is from international sales, expanding our presence abroad. Nobles is just the latest transaction that accomplishes the strategy I have discussed in the past to acquire proprietary engineering product companies with intellectual property for our market-leading with aftermarket support and future growth opportunities.

I do also wanna mention at this time that the purchase price of Nobles and the other two acquisitions completed since 2017 were below 10 times EBITDA multiple for each one based on the LTM at the time of the purchase. As we communicated on Investor Day last year, we disclosed the information required by regulations, along with some other selective details, but limit certain data for competitive reasons. However, I thought it was best to share this with investors and analysts today due to recent speculation in the press that we paid a much higher multiple for Nobles on an EBITDA basis, and we did not. I also wanna reiterate, and as I've spoken in the past, Ducommun leadership team are senior executives to both Fortune 100 and top five private equity backgrounds.

We have a strong acquisition process, significant experience, and discipline. Now let me provide some color on our market's products and programs. Together with our military and space sector, we posted third-quarter revenue of $80.5 million of 13% over 2018 reflecting stronger sales across a number of missile and defense programs. For example, we saw double-digit growth in shipments for the F-15, F-16, F-18, and the Joint Strike Fighter, along with the Apache helicopter program, and several missile defense applications, including the Patriot, [Inaudible], JSOW, and Phalanx.

The sheer number of such strong performing platforms exemplifies the demand for our products across the defense market for which we're proud. We ended the quarter with the military and space backlog of approximately 372 million, continuing a steady trend of growth in this area, which we expect will continue into fiscal 2020. Turning to our commercial aerospace operations. Third-quarter sales rose 16% year over year to 88.9 million.

As I mentioned earlier, growth was again fueled by large fixed-wing narrow-body aircraft, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 family. In fact, most of our Boeing and Airbus platforms grew double digits. And for the second quarter in a row, the A320 was our second-highest revenue-generating commercial platform after the 737. Our rapid growth with Airbus reflects the strength of Ducommon's portfolio and the value provided to this customer.

We also continue to see strong growth with Gulfstream this quarter, as well as on other commercial helicopter platforms. The backlog within our commercial aerospace sector stood at roughly 430 million at the end of the quarter, declining from earlier levels in the year due to order timing. We remain optimistic about the commercial market given the breadth of our product lines and key platforms we serve heading into 2020. With that, Chris, review our financial results in detail.

Chris?

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

Thank you, Steve, and good afternoon, everyone. As a reminder, please see the company's filings in today's press release for further description of matters under discussion during the call. During 2019, we have seen the performance of the business continue the themes of favorable year-over-year trends in certain key metrics, including top-line growth, margin expansion, and adjusted EBITDA. Our Ducommon operating system and its performance center focus factory approach has been a key in helping drive continued improvement of the year-over-year operating results, including areas such as customer satisfaction and scrap, as well as performing in a more consistent and predictable manner.

Now I'll move to the details of the overall results. Review of the third quarter. Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was 181.1 million versus 159.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. This performance includes 9 million higher sales within the military and space sector, primarily reflecting strong demand for various missile programs, and 12.6 million of greater revenue from our commercial aerospace customers due to increased shipments for key narrow-body platforms, such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 as Steve mentioned.

Ducommon overall backlog as of the end of the third quarter was approximately 835 million, which is still near record levels. As a reminder, the company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on the customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements with firm fixed prices and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Moving to gross profit. Our gross margin was 21.2% in the third quarter versus 19.5 in the prior year's comparable period.

The increase year over year was primarily due to improved operating leverage at the performance centers driving enhanced operating performance. This resulted in favorable production volumes, favorable product mix, and increased manufacturing efficiencies. SG&A was 23.7 million in the third quarter versus 21 million in the third quarter of 2018, with the increase primarily reflecting higher other corporate-related costs and higher compensation and benefit costs. The company reported operating income for the third quarter of 14.6 million or 8.1% of revenue, compared to 6.8 million or 4.3% of revenue in the prior-year period.

The year-over-year improvement was due to higher revenue, higher gross profit, and the prior year included an aggregate total of 3.7 million of restructuring charges and inventory purchase accounting adjustments. On an adjusted basis, operating income was 10.5 million or 6.5% of sales in the third quarter of 2018. Interest expense was 4.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 versus 2.5 million last year due to higher interest rates. As a result of utilizing our credit facility to fund the companies Nobles' acquisition subsequent to quarter end, we do expect interest expense to increase accordingly going forward.

The company reported net income for the third quarter of 8.3 million or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of 4.2 million or $0.36 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to 7.2 million of higher gross profit. Restructuring charges and other adjustments were also lower year over year by 3.7 million, offset by 2.8 million in higher SG&A, 1.9 million of increased interest expense, and higher income taxes of 1.8 million. Adjusted net income was 7.2 million or $0.62 per diluted share in the 2018 third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was 23.6 million or 13.1% of revenue, compared to 18.1 million or 11.3% of revenue for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of 180 basis points. Now let me turn to our segment results. Our electronic system segment posted revenue of 90.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 versus 85.7 million in the prior-year period. These results reflect the 5 million dollars increase in sales to our military and space customers.

Commercial aerospace shipments were relatively flat year over year. Electronic systems posted operating income for the third quarter of 9.7 million or 10.7% of revenue versus 9.1 million or 10.6% of revenue in the prior-year period. Excluding restructuring charges last year, electronics' adjusted operating margin was 11.9% for the 2018 third quarter with the year-over-year decline reflecting product mix. Our structural system segment posted revenue of 90.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 versus 74.1 million last year.

The year-over-year increase was due to 12.4 million higher sales across our commercial aerospace applications, primarily large airframe single oil platforms and a $4 million increase in revenue within the company's military and space markets. Structural systems posted operating income for the quarter of 12.9 million or 14.2% of revenue, compared to 4 million or 5.3% of revenue last year. Excluding restructure charges and inventory purchase accounting adjustments, structures' adjusted operating margin was 7.9 for the 2018 third quarter. The year-over-year operating margin improvement reflects improved operating leverage at the performance centers driving elevated operating performance.

These resulted in favorable production volume, favorable production mix, and improved manufacturing efficiencies, along with lower restructure charges in the current year. Corporate, general, and administrative expense for the third quarter of 2019 were 7.9 million or 4.4% of revenue versus 6.2 million or 3.9% of revenue in 2018. The year-over-year results reflect higher other corporate expenses of 1 million and higher compensation and benefit costs of 0.7 million partially offset by lower restructure charges of 0.6 million in the current year. Turning to liquidity and capital resources.

We generated 12 million of cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 7.2 million during the third quarter of 2018 reflecting our higher net income this year. In terms of capital expenditures, we spent 4.5 million during the third quarter and are on track to spend 16 to 18 million during 2019 to support the program wins. We're again pleased with our quarterly performance and remain positive about the future results. I'll now turn it back over to Steve for his closing remarks.

Steve?

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Thanks, Chris. OK. Before turning over questions let's just close on a few comments saying I think the company remains in great shape as you near the end of the fiscal year and I see a strong finish to 2019.

I also expect to continue momentum into 2020 form both the top and bottom lines for the company as the team continues to drive excellence in many areas such as customer satisfaction, operational performance, and the development of organization's most important asset, our employees. In closing, we're certainly energized and excited about the year ahead. And as always, I want to thank the common shareholders for their support and trust. With that, operator, you can now open up the call for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] First question comes from the line of Edward Marshall from Sidoti and Company. Your line is now open.

Edward Marshall -- Sidoti and Company, LLC -- Analyst

Hello.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Hi. Hi, Ed.

Edward Marshall -- Sidoti and Company, LLC -- Analyst

Hey. So I was looking at the structures margin, in particular, the 14.2 you put up. Looking at the subsequent two quarters this year, you had very similar revenue bases yet we saw a significant increase in the margin profile especially sequentially. Can you talk about some of the steps that you're taking kind of intra-year to see that type of margin improvement? Is this more than mix? Or what could you tell me?

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Let me handle that. So it's just continued operational improvements. It's -- like I said earlier, it's a performance center strategy.

It's a common operating model. It's pricing discipline. It's reducing scrap. It's all the things that said I came here, and we finally got things going that we're starting to really kind of see pick up.

So it's mix. You're absolutely right. Sequentially, it's getting better, and we're happy with it.

Edward Marshall -- Sidoti and Company, LLC -- Analyst

Do you think this is a sustainable number? Or do you think you grow from here? Or is this -- I mean is this -- do you think this is kind of a -- an overachieving number. Thanks.

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

No. I mean, Ed, this is Chris. Yeah. I don't -- we don't see it as an overachieving number.

I mean, it's been a journey to get it back from low singles to mid singles up to where we're at now. But this is our platform to keep moving forward with. And again, we're looking to continue to grow the top line and get the things that are -- get the dropdown that will certainly help from there, as well as just you know continue to execute a little cleaner and keep moving north.

Edward Marshall -- Sidoti and Company, LLC -- Analyst

Got it. I wanted to discuss the Max. Obviously Boeing's missed early fourth quarter with Return to Flight FAA and the equivalent European organizations still haven't approved. And we're seeing continued push-outs from airline expectations.

As we look at the Max and I looked at your revenue for both Boeing and Spirit, looks like Spirit's hanging in there but Boeing has declined 8% year over year. Maybe you can kind of talk about what you're hearing from Boeing versus maybe what you're hearing from Spirit. Thanks.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

What we're hearing is no change. We're still, as I said in my remarks, we're at 52 for Spirit. We're 42 at Boeing. And you're absolutely right, the Spirit has been hanging in there and that's been helping us and Boeing's declining a bit, but you expect that with going down to 42.

Edward Marshall -- Sidoti and Company, LLC -- Analyst

Right. And so when you ship 10 ships that's a month now I guess for five, six months ahead, I mean, I'm assuming that [Inaudible] the growth as we move into 2020 and so forth. I mean, if Boeing goes back to 52 and ultimately 57, there's some inventory to kind of bleed out of the system. How should I think about that? And then ultimately if there is a shutdown or slowdown in that production rate, what -- how are you prepared to kind of flex the employment base? Thanks.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. No. I mean, I think our view is still relatively similar to where we've been the last couple quarters is the longer it drags, certainly that's going to change what happens as far as the curve and how it -- how we sort of get back to getting them fully supported at a point in time. But long as the orders are there, we'll get back there eventually on that.

In the meantime, it's the rest of our structures business that really is going to sort of carry the day. And that's what gives us the options and gives us the confidence to say that we're going to continue to grow the business in the fashion that we've laid out for you, guys.

Edward Marshall -- Sidoti and Company, LLC -- Analyst

Got it. And then when I looked at the receivables, what you broke out kind of in the Q seeing that Boeing receivables now are 14% up from about 8 so there's 600-basis-point improvement or increase there. Are there any delays in payments from I guess your largest customer?

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. No. No issues there. I mean, we've got a -- number one, there's been no signaling of any sort there.

Number two, we've got most of our program -- most of our sales with Boeing go through a program where we've got options to pull through supply chain finance agreement as well. So we've got multiple ways to keep cash flow moving.

Edward Marshall -- Sidoti and Company, LLC -- Analyst

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Yup.

Operator

Next question is from Ken Herbert of Canaccord. Your line is now open.

Ken Herbert -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon, Steve and Chris.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Ken, good afternoon.

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

Ken.

Ken Herbert -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Steve, really nice quarter. I just wanted to first follow up on that last question. I mean, it seems like the free cash flow sort of clearly running down this year compared to last year. Is it fair to assume that a lot of that is really just maybe some inventory build or stretched payments? Or is there anything else unique on sort of working capital as we think about that? And then how do we think about that maybe in the fourth quarter or into 2020 and do you start to reverse and see a nice acceleration in the cash outlook?

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

Yeah. I mean, Ken, this is Chris. So the year to date cash, we had sort of the one-time negative hit in the first part of the year related to the cash -- the bonus payments that were in the first half. So that put us a little back from where we would normal trend would be.

Q3 we got back sort of on pace and outdid last year's Q3. As we look to Q4, we're expecting -- it's usually our strongest cash quarter. We're looking for that to be the case as well. The impact of anything related to inventory slowdown with Boeing or anything else is called negligible.

And we're working through that and expect to finish a good Q4.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. We think it's gonna get better, Ken.

Ken Herbert -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

OK. And to that point, I guess are you comfortable with maybe committing to a number on -- or sort of what is -- what do you think this business can generate in terms of a conversion basis or maybe some way we should think about -- I mean, you've got a great growth of the backlog. Obviously, you're translating this into revenues and the margins are phenomenal so I would imagine eventually the cash here starts to really catch up. So how should we think about that in terms of that opportunity?

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

Yeah. No. I think that's fair. I mean, I think what we've said before is still in play which is our cash had outpaced our net income.

And we're sort of in that neighborhood a little south of it at the moment, but that'll be you know where we move through. We expect to move through here in Q4. And then going forward, again, we will pick up some additional leverage as we continue to be -- as the margins extend a little more.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

And Ken, this is Steve. As we've talked about in the -- we mentioned in the call earlier that operational improvements and performance center strategy, Ducommun operating model, those type -- that's all going to help us on the inventory side as we go forward. OK?

Ken Herbert -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Yeah. Perfect. And appreciate incremental detail on Nobles. Is it fair to assume -- I mean, the deal closed I think the first week or so of the quarter or just around there.

Does this business had sort of four to five points of top-line growth in the quarter? Is that the right way to think about it?

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

Yeah. I mean, I would say that -- in that range. I mean, it's in the -- it's somewhere in that range. But it's -- that's -- we're not going to give too much more detail but it's -- that's the neighborhood.

Ken Herbert -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

OK. No. I can appreciate that. That's helpful in and of itself.

And just finally, Steve, really I mean Nobles looks like a great fit. Can you just maybe provide a little bit more color. You've only owned the business obviously now for less than a month. But how are the integrations going, how you view the team, and maybe where you see the opportunity or the top-line opportunity I guess for this business moving forward?

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Sure. First of all, let's start with the team. We're thrilled with the team, the president and all his direct reports are staying and we want them to stay.

So like we had with LDS and we have with CTT. We're three to three now with the top five executives staying with us and being able to help us you know to create value as we go forward. So we're happy with that. Our other two integrations couldn't have went any better.

We're going to tell you the same plan. We bring a lot -- as I mentioned in the past, you bring a lot of experience. We use a lot of the UTC processes for integration and lots of things that we learned in past jobs you bring in here is very detailed. So we feel good about that.

The market is nice. It's certainly a nice niche market for us. It's defense. We like that.

Obviously, we think that going forward there's definitely top and bottom-line headroom. We'll have to see exactly what that looks like. But we certainly feel it's five to 10 at least next year obviously.

Ken Herbert -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

All right. Well, thank -- thanks a lot. Great quarter.

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

All right. Thanks, Ken. Appreciate it.

Operator

We have a question from [Inaudible] of B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

Unknown speaker

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question, and congrats on a solid quarter. Can you talk about some of the aftermarket opportunities now that you've acquired Nobles? And then are you seeing any opportunity to capture some land and sea platforms. I know you're here mostly in air platforms now.

But I know that Nobles has a lot of content in land and sea platforms. Do you see the opportunity to capture some business there?

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. We do. Actually -- so we're in great shape with Nobles on air. We're really in fairly good shape as well on sea.

Our big opportunity is on the land. So we're busy at that. The team is busy with that. So I think that there's more to come as we go forward here with Nobles.

As far as the aftermarket, that's a goal of ours. We continue to work hard to develop that. We'll have more information as we move into the future on that.

Unknown speaker

Got it. Thank you. And now that you've completed the acquisition of Nobles, how would you characterize the current M&A pipeline with what you're looking at today?

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Well, look, it's -- everything is very competitive as everybody knows in the business world. So we see that. But we also see that you know we think there's still a lot of opportunities ahead for us.

Obviously, though, we're -- this Nobles deal, we've spent a lot of time on it and we've studied it and we made sure that it was the right buy for us at the right price. So these things take time and nothing's really changed there. You'll just have to see. The pipeline has been pretty good.

Unknown speaker

Got it. OK. And then just turning to Raytheon. I mean, I know you've previously talked about capturing some structures business with Raytheon.

I just want to see if there's any progress on that front.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

There is progress but we're working with Raytheon. As I've mentioned in the last call, we're thrilled to be the first RMS, that is the first supplier they signed up for this strategic program. We're busy working with their teams. We'll have more information in future calls on the structure side.

Unknown speaker

Got it. Thank you. I'll pass it on.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Great. Thanks.

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

Thank you, [Inaudible].

Operator

[Operator instructions] We have a question from Michael Ciarmoli of SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Good evening, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Nice quarter.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Michael.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Just looking at sort of your longer-term growth projections, still 5 to 7% I guess through your CAGR and arrow. Can you maybe just talk about what that's dependent on? I mean, does that -- is that contingent on the 37 getting up to 57? Does it -- we obviously saw that the 787 is taking a step down. I mean, it doesn't look like there's a lot of growth in terms of production rates. So is it going to be more market share and content expansion for you guys?

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

I think it's -- it is that. I mean, obviously, as I mentioned on my remarks, I mean, this Airbus relationship is still fairly new to Ducommun. So it's still early innings. We're doing I think some really great work for them on the 320 and some other programs.

So I'm pretty comfortable right now with where we're going. And for Airbus, obviously was not in the P&L three or four years. I think it's gonna really help us get through our goals in the next three years.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Got it. And then just on the -- back to the electronic margins. I'm assuming this was mix as well. But even on a sequential basis, you had a dip there from the second quarter, 11 1 to 10 7 on the higher revenue.

Was that entirely due to the product mix in the quarter?

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

Yeah. No, that -- it was. It was, Michael. It was mixed between last year -- compared to last year, we popped a mix that was the more favorable for where we're at during the year.

This year, it's sort of the opposite. But having said that, we anticipate that segment bouncing back.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

We do. [Inaudible] about next year with that too. So yeah.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Got it. And then just last one. Nobles, I think you mentioned the aftermarket. You disclosed I think how much was international.

Did you -- would you be willing to disclose how much of the revenues are coming from the aftermarket and even maybe -- I'm assuming this new revenue stream would be accretive for the margins. Is that a reasonable assessment?

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

I would say no and yes. Yes, that's right. How's that? I'll give you that.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

All right. That works.

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

There you go.

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

All right. Thanks, guys. I'll jump back in the queue.

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

All right, Mike. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it. OK, operator --

Operator

Yes, sir. At this time, there are no further questions. Thank you. I will get a call from Mr.

Steve Oswald for any closing remarks.

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

OK. Let me just wrap up. Again, I wanna thank everybody for joining us today. I just wanna again mention, we feel great about where we are.

We feel we're gonna get a strong year behind us, closing it up in December. And we feel very good about 2020. I wanna just also take this time to thank my team, my leadership, and everybody else in Ducommun, as well as our supply chain partners. Everybody's really pulling together now.

We're looking forward to great things ahead. So I'll leave it there. Thank you again to our shareholders for your support and trust. Have a great evening.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 38 minutes

Call participants:

Chris Witty -- Investor Relations

Steve Oswald -- Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Wampler -- Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer

Edward Marshall -- Sidoti and Company, LLC -- Analyst

Ken Herbert -- Canaccord Genuity -- Analyst

Unknown speaker

Michael Ciarmoli -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

More DCO analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribing has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.