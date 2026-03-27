Ducommun (DCO) Price Target Increased by 10.46% to 146.47

The average one-year price target for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) has been revised to $146.47 / share. This is an increase of 10.46% from the prior estimate of $132.60 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $135.34 to a high of $162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.63% from the latest reported closing price of $121.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ducommun. This is an decrease of 196 owner(s) or 45.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCO is 0.17%, an increase of 40.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.61% to 13,594K shares. The put/call ratio of DCO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 770K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 517K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing a decrease of 6.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 434K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty holds 429K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 15.31% over the last quarter.

RDST Capital holds 390K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing a decrease of 28.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 22.93% over the last quarter.

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