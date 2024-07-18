News & Insights

Ducommun Confirms Increased $65/share Cash Offer From Albion River

July 18, 2024 — 07:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ducommun Inc. (DCO), a maker of electronic systems, confirmed on Thursday that it has received an unsolicited revised non-binding interest on July 15 from Albion River LLC, a private investment firm, to acquire Ducommun for $65 per share in cash.

In response to the offer, Ducommun will carefully review and consider the revised proposal to determine if it is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

Earlier, the company had received an acquisition from the same company to buy all the shares of DCO for $60 per share in cash.

