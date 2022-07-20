Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Duckhorn Portfolio:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = US$90m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

So, Duckhorn Portfolio has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Beverage industry average of 13%.

NYSE:NAPA Return on Capital Employed July 20th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Duckhorn Portfolio compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Duckhorn Portfolio here for free.

So How Is Duckhorn Portfolio's ROCE Trending?

Duckhorn Portfolio's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 31% over the last two years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Duckhorn Portfolio's ROCE

To bring it all together, Duckhorn Portfolio has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 17% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

