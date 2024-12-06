Duckhorn Portfolio downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $11. Butterfly Equity’s acquisition of Duckhorn for $11.10 per share remains pending with its “go-shop” period having expired on November 20, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects the deal to close this winter.

