Duckhorn Portfolio Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 6 Mln Shares At $15.35/shr

(RTTNews) - Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) announced the pricing of the underwritten secondary offering by Mallard Holdco LLC of 6 million shares of common stock of the company at the public offering price of $15.35 per share.

The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. No shares are being sold by Duckhorn.

The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on April 6, 2023.

