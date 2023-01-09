Duck Creek Technologies to go private in $2.6 bln deal with Vista

Adds details from statement

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Insurance tech firm Duck Creek Technologies DCT.O said on Monday it will be acquired by Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.6 billion.

The deal at a purchase price of $19 per share, represents a premium of 46% to Duck Creek's last close.

Duck Creek provides cloud-based property and casualty insurance solutions to its customers including Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance and American International Group AIG.N.

The company expects the deal to close in the second-quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

