Markets
DCT

Duck Creek Technologies Q3 Revenue Outlook Below Estimates, Stock Down 14%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of software company Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) are down 14 percent on Thursday's after-market trading after the company guided its third-quarter revenue outlook below the Street estimates. For the third quarter, the company expects revenue between $71.0 million and $73.0 million, while 11 analysts currently expect revenues of $76.1 million for the period. In the second quarter, the company posted narrower loss of $0.9 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $6.4 million or $0.05 per share for the comparable period last year. Excluding items, income was $5.0 million or $0.04 per share for the second quarter, higher than $2.0 million or $0.01 per share a year ago. Revenues rose 22 percent to $76.4 million from $62.7 million last year.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to post earnings of $0.01 per share on revenues of $72.8 million in the second quarter. The stock ended Thursday's trade at $22.12, down $0.36 or 1.56 percent. In after-market, DCT is down $3.19 or 14 percent to $18.93.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DCT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular