Duck Creek Technologies Falls 25% On Wider Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) shares are plunging more than 25 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported third-quarter net loss that widened from last year.

For the quarter, the company reported net loss of $5.76 million or $0.04 per share, compared to net loss of $357 thousand or $0.00 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $13.66, down 25.80 percent from the previous close of $18.41 on a volume of 526,971. The shares have traded in a range of $13.55-$50.90 on average volume of 982,195 for the 52 week period.

