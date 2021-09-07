Markets
BX

Duchossois To Sell Chamberlain Group To Blackstone - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Duchossois Group agreed to sell Chamberlain Group LLC to private equity funds managed by Blackstone. The transaction values Chamberlain Group at about $5 billion.

Following the close of the transaction, Chamberlain Group would remain a privately held company headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill.

As part of the deal, Duchossois Group will retain meaningful ownership in Chamberlain Group and two seats on Chamberlain Group's Board of Directors following the close of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Blackstone is expected to provide additional resources and expertise for Chamberlain Group to scale its software-based and connected services business into new markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular