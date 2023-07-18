News & Insights

Dublin house prices fall for first time since 2020

July 18, 2023 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Irish house price growth cooled further in May to its lowest rate in almost two-and-a-half years, pushing prices in Dublin down for the first time since the COVID pandemic, Central Statistics Office data showed on Tuesday.

Annual house price growth, which snapped back to as high as 15.1% last year after COVID-19 related lockdowns briefly interrupted a period of sustained growth, were up 2.4% year-on-year in May versus a rate of 3.4% a month earlier.

Prices in Dublin fell by 0.2% year-on-year compared to a 4.5% rise outside the capital.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Reuters
