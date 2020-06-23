Dublin Airport Authority expects up to 1,000 job losses - CEO

Companies

Dublin Airport Authority, Ireland's largest airport operator, expects COVID-19 to lead to between 750 and 1,000 job losses, Chief Executive Dalton Philips said on Tuesday.

The company, which operates Dublin and Cork airports and has operations in 15 other countries, said has been losing 1 million euros ($1.13 million) per day since mid March, Philips told RTE radio.

He said he expected traffic at its main airports to be about 40% lower in 2021 due to COVID-19 with traffic only returning to pre-pandemic levels by 2023.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

