Dubber Corporation’s Substantial Holder Increases Stake

Dubber Corporation Limited has seen a significant increase in the voting power of its substantial holder, TIGA Trading Pty Ltd, which now holds 22.10% of the company’s voting shares, up from 19.39%. This change was largely due to a recent placement involving over 143 million ordinary shares. Investors in Dubber Corporation might find this development noteworthy as it reflects growing interest and investment in the company.

