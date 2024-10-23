News & Insights

Stocks

Dubber Corporation’s 2024 AGM Highlights and Key Resolutions

October 23, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dubber Corporation Limited (AU:DUB) has released an update.

Dubber Corporation Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Melbourne and virtually. Investors will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of a director, and approval of share and option issues. As a leader in conversational intelligence, Dubber encourages shareholders to participate actively in shaping the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:DUB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.