Dubber Corporation’s 2024 AGM Highlights and Key Resolutions

Dubber Corporation Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Melbourne and virtually. Investors will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of a director, and approval of share and option issues. As a leader in conversational intelligence, Dubber encourages shareholders to participate actively in shaping the company’s future.

